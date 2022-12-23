  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Evicted street vendors see injustice by civic authorities, seek relief

December 23, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Thursday.

Street vendors staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stating that they have been evicted and their shops demolished without following due procedure, hundreds of street vendors staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Thursday.

Leading the protest, Congress leader Deepak Chinchore said that the municipal authorities had acted indiscriminately without issuing proper notice and without giving adequate time to them to shift.

Mr. Chinchore said that after having suffered a great deal during the lockdown induced by the pandemic, the vendors had set up temporary stalls and petty shops to eke out a living. However, the municipal authorities had acted in haste without making provision for an alternative hawking zone, he said.

As the street vendors have been evicted from their place of hawking, they are now left with no source of livelihood and have been pushed to the streets, he said.

Mr. Chinchore said that although the courts have admonished the civic authorities for their failure to create hawking zones, the authorities have not learnt from their mistakes and are continuing to harass vendors.

On behalf of the vendors, he will urge the Hubballi Dharwad Mayor to immediately convene a meeting on the issue of creating hawking zones and also provide relief to the street vendors.

If the authorities fail to mitigate the sufferings of the vendors, they will be forced to launch an indefinite agitation in front of the office of the municipal corporation, he said.

Subsequently, a memorandum was submitted to the authorities.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.