Everyone should fight for the welfare of children, says Nobel laureate Kailas Satyarthi

June 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Child trafficking, child labour, and abuse of child rights are increasing across the country. Therefore, everyone should fight for the welfare of children,” said Nobel laureate Kailas Satyarthi.

Speaking during the Dr. M.S. Ramaiah Memorial lecture, 2023, which was held at Ramaiah Institute of Technology on Monday, he said, “I demand globalising compassion. Still, child labour and other issues are increasing because we are not honest with our society, community, and the world. We need the thought of Vasudeva Kutumbakam for global wellness.”

“Children are the future wealth of the world therefore protection and care are much needed,” he said.

M.R. Jayaram, President, Gokul Education Foundation, Vice President M.R. Sitaram, and others were present.

