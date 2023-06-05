HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Everyone should fight for the welfare of children, says Nobel laureate Kailas Satyarthi

June 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Child trafficking, child labour, and abuse of child rights are increasing across the country. Therefore, everyone should fight for the welfare of children,” said Nobel laureate Kailas Satyarthi.

Speaking during the Dr. M.S. Ramaiah Memorial lecture, 2023, which was held at Ramaiah Institute of Technology on Monday, he said, “I demand globalising compassion. Still, child labour and other issues are increasing because we are not honest with our society, community, and the world. We need the thought of Vasudeva Kutumbakam for global wellness.”

“Children are the future wealth of the world therefore protection and care are much needed,” he said.

M.R. Jayaram, President, Gokul Education Foundation, Vice President M.R. Sitaram, and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.