Everyone above 30 years to be screened for diabetes at Karnataka’s Namma Clinics

November 28, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of the preventable risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the State Health Department is all set to start screening all those aged above 30 years for diabetes. The screening will be done at the soon-to-be launched Namma Clinics.

Prevalence in Karnataka

According to data from National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the prevalence of diabetes mellitus (DM) and hypertension (HTN) in Karnataka is 14.8% and 25.9% respectively. While the prevalence of stroke is 150 per lakh population, cancer contributes for 8.1% of the total deaths with a rate of 126 per million population.

Under the National Programme for prevention and control of cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke (NPCDCS), 75% of the State’s 6,75,15,000 population has been enrolled in the NCD app and 55% of the target population (2,49,80,550 people) have been screened for NCDs in the last three years.

NCD screening

According to data from the State Health Department, while 49.6% of the target population in the State has been screened for diabetes so far, 1.72% has been diagnosed with diabetes as of November 28. Likewise, 49.8% of the population has been screened for HTN and 2.64% has been diagnosed with it. Nearly 98% of all those who have been diagnosed are under treatment.

In terms of prevalence of the three most common cancers, while 48.9% and 24% of the population has been screened for oral cancer and breast cancer respectively, 0.01% has been diagnosed with both these cancers.

Speaking at the Arogya City summit organised Rotary (District 3190), Arogya World and Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC), Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday said the State would start screening all above 30 years for diabetes at the 438 Namma Clinics that will start functioning soon.

The summit, held to mark the start of a movement to reduce the growth of NCDs in the city, called upon the city’s corporates, entrepreneurs, NGOs and educational institutions to accept the challenge towards making Bengaluru India’s first Arogya City.

Growing at alarming rate

“NCDs are growing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate and recent surveys have pointed out that 25% of the city’s population is diabetic. Long working hours, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor dietary habits are at the root of this surge. The Arogya City initiative has come at the appropriate time,” he said.

“A database of people diagnosed with diabetes and those at risk of NCDs will be created after conducting mass screenings at the Namma Clinics,” he added.