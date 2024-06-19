Every president and vice-president of gram panchayat has protection from no-confidence motion for 15 months: Karnataka High Court  

Every president and vice-president of a gram panchayat will have protection of 15 months from a no-confidence motion being moved against him or her from the date election, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

This period of 15-month prohibition on moving a non-confidence motion cannot be calculated from the date of assumption of the first president of a newly elected body of the panchayat after the election, the court clarified.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while reversing the views taken by two judges in separate cases.

It was held in the verdicts of the two judges that the period of 15-month protection against moving a no-confidence motion would commence from the date of assumption of the first president or vice-president of the panchayat during the commencement of the five-year tenure of the elected body; and persons occupying the posts of president or vice-president after the 15-month period during the tenure of the panchayats are not entitled for such protection.

“The second proviso to Section 49 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993, is in no way suggestive of the first elected president only. The protection of 15 months will start from the date of assumption of office by the first president as well as subsequent presidents who may have the decision to enter the office afresh, who may hold the office during the tenure of the panchayat,” the Bench said.

Stating that the courts cannot add to or amend the section by interpreting it in a different way than it speaks itself in a clear manner, the Bench said the second proviso to Section 49 “clearly provides that no resolution expressing want of confidence against president or vice-president shall be moved within first 15 months from the date of his election”.

The statutory protection cannot be tinkered with as presidents and vice-presidents become prone to be subjected to no-confidence motion every now and then by the meddling groups of the Opposition.

The functioning of the panchayat would not only lose its continuity, and as a result, the works of public good to be discharged by the panchayat may even derail if the motion of no-confidence is permitted every now and then, the Bench observed.