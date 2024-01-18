ADVERTISEMENT

Every individual is a potential victim of cybercrime, says expert

January 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Every second, a cybercrime is being committed globally, according to the Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S.

The Hindu Bureau

Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S. Uday Shankar Puranik speaking at the Management Development Programme at KLE Society’s IMSR in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S., Uday Shankar Puranik has said that every second a cybercrime is being committed globally and every individual happens to be a potential victim.

He was speaking at a one-day Management Development Programme on risks associated with cyber security and management at KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Puranik said that after the United States of America, India happens to be the most targeted country by cyber terrorists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He dived into various aspects of cyber security and threw light on the challenges and advancements in the field.

Founder of Eyesec Cyber Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Belagavi, Gajendra Deshpande spoke on the significance of cyber laws.

Inspector, Cyber, Economics & Narcotic Division of Hubballi-Dharwad B.K. Patil emphasised the need for awareness programmes on cybercrimes.

Presiding over the programme, Director of IMSR Rajendraprasad summed up the emerging opportunities in the field of Artificial Intelligence and cyber security.

Delegates from various industries and academic institutions participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US