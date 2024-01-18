Every individual is a potential victim of cybercrime, says expert

January 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S., Uday Shankar Puranik has said that every second a cybercrime is being committed globally and every individual happens to be a potential victim.

He was speaking at a one-day Management Development Programme on risks associated with cyber security and management at KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Puranik said that after the United States of America, India happens to be the most targeted country by cyber terrorists.

He dived into various aspects of cyber security and threw light on the challenges and advancements in the field.

Founder of Eyesec Cyber Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Belagavi, Gajendra Deshpande spoke on the significance of cyber laws.

Inspector, Cyber, Economics & Narcotic Division of Hubballi-Dharwad B.K. Patil emphasised the need for awareness programmes on cybercrimes.

Presiding over the programme, Director of IMSR Rajendraprasad summed up the emerging opportunities in the field of Artificial Intelligence and cyber security.

Delegates from various industries and academic institutions participated in the programme.