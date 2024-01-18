GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Every individual is a potential victim of cybercrime, says expert

Every second, a cybercrime is being committed globally, according to the Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S.

January 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S. Uday Shankar Puranik speaking at the Management Development Programme at KLE Society’s IMSR in Hubballi on Thursday.

Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S. Uday Shankar Puranik speaking at the Management Development Programme at KLE Society’s IMSR in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of AI & Cyber Security, MGI, U.S., Uday Shankar Puranik has said that every second a cybercrime is being committed globally and every individual happens to be a potential victim.

He was speaking at a one-day Management Development Programme on risks associated with cyber security and management at KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Puranik said that after the United States of America, India happens to be the most targeted country by cyber terrorists.

He dived into various aspects of cyber security and threw light on the challenges and advancements in the field.

Founder of Eyesec Cyber Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Belagavi, Gajendra Deshpande spoke on the significance of cyber laws.

Inspector, Cyber, Economics & Narcotic Division of Hubballi-Dharwad B.K. Patil emphasised the need for awareness programmes on cybercrimes.

Presiding over the programme, Director of IMSR Rajendraprasad summed up the emerging opportunities in the field of Artificial Intelligence and cyber security.

Delegates from various industries and academic institutions participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.