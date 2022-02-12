Every household should get power supply: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has instructed the officers to ensure no house is left without power supply in Tirthahalli taluk. All households should get power under the Belaku programme, he said in a review meeting at Tirthahalli on Saturday.

The panchayat development officers should take up Belaku on priority and work towards reaching the benefits of the Central Government-sponsored scheme to reach the needy. “The officers should not wait for the people to submit applications seeking power supply. They should visit villages and take details of households without power connection and take proper action”, he said.

The Minister, who represents Tirthahalli in the Legislative Assembly, said the scheme should be implemented effectively in his constituency and no eligible beneficiary should be left out.