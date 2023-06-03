Every house to receive piped water supply by next year, under Jal Jeevan Mission: Mysuru MP

June 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Saturday, June 3, said the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission will reach every household in Mysuru district by next year. Under the Mission, every house will get piped water supply, he added.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the office of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat here, he said the people in Mysuru shouldn’t face scarcity of drinking water when the district has sufficient water sources.

Under the Mission, a ₹289-crore project will supply water from Hadya to 303 villages in Periyapatna taluk. Every house in the village will be supplied piped water in a single phase. Similar drinking water projects under the Mission will be taken up in other taluks, he told at the meeting.

Under AMRUT Scheme-1, an overhead tank with 4.5 lakh litre capacity has been constructed. Water supply under the scheme has been taken up in Hootagalli CMC and also four Town Panchayats, the MP said.

“There is no water scarcity in Mysuru city since the city was receiving 300 MLD though the actual requirement is 250 MLD,” Mr. Simha added.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of progress in the distribution of Ayushman cards, he said the district had the target of distributing 25 lakh cards but only 5.65 lakh cards had been distributed so far. Only 20 percent of the cards had been distributed.

He told the Health Department officials to hold an Adalat-type programme in every gram panchayat for achieving the target.

Referring to the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute in August next year, he said the celebrations have to be meaningful. Besides improving the facilities for patients at K.R. Hospital, resting rooms have to be built on the hospital premises for the attendants.

The MP said he will be inspecting works taken up under ₹89 crore project for renovating K.R. Hospital and other hospitals attached to the MMCRI.

The MP told MMCRI dean and director to establish 20 more beds in the dialysis unit of the hospital in addition to 20 beds and take steps for filling up the cardiologist’s post in the interest of patients.

The MP said the legacy waste at the sewage plant in Vidyaranyapuram here is being addressed as steps have been taken for clearing the waste under a ₹59 crore project. Nearly six lakh tonnes of legacy waste will be cleared from the landscape.

It is said that the Mysuru City Corporation can reclaim about 17 acres of land for creating infrastructure for catering to the needs of the city if the legacy waste was cleared. If the project is successful, it will provide respite to the residents of Vidyaranyapuram, and parts of Visveswarnagar industrial area and surrounding regions from foul odour emanating from the rotting waste.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said Ayushman cards are also being distributed through Bapuji Service Centers in the GPs. The DC directed the agriculture department officials to look into the complaints of spurious sowing seeds and spurious fertilizers. In reply, the joint director of agriculture said nine FIRs have been lodged based on the complaints.

MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, K. Harish Gowda, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Lakshminarayan Reddy and others were present.