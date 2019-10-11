Every failure is a stepping stone for success, youngsters advised

Expressing concern over the rise in incidents of suicide, especially among the youth, Principal District and Sessions Judge Eshappa Bhute has said that all sections of society need to strive to face this challenge.

Inaugurating the World Mental Health Day programme organised at the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) here on Thursday, Mr. Bhute said that prevention of suicide is not the job of only psychologists and psychiatrists but it is also the responsibility of every member of society. In a majority of suicide cases, it has been observed that people commit suicide due to depression and mental stress.

Those who fail to enjoy the beauty of nature and life would lose the desire to live and then commit suicide. It is the responsibility of society to ensure that these persons do not lose hope and interest in life, he added.

It is a matter of grave concern that suicides are taking place once in every 40 seconds, he said. “If you have a member in your family who is mentally unsound, treat him with compassion. Make such people feel that they are not unwanted,” Mr. Bhute said.

Giving a few tips to the youths, the judge asked the youngsters to face the challenges courageously and not lose hope. Every failure should be considered as a stepping stone of success to climb up the professional ladder, he said.

DIMHANS Director Mahesh Desai said that this year the theme of World Mental Health Day is “Prevention of suicide”.

Mental illness is a major reason for 80 % of suicide. The illness needs treatment at the initial stage. Approaching a psychiatrist is considered a social stigma in India. This attitude should go. DIMHANS will soon launch a drive to meet the flood victims and boost their morale, he added.

Vaishali, a doctor, spoke on the occasion. Senior officers from the Health Department, KIMS and the District Legal Services Authority were present on the occasion.