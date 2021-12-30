Every district will have Karmika Bhavan: CM

Bommai dedicates Shramik Sanjivini in Hubballi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Karmika Bhavan will be constructed in every district of the State and all amenities required for workers will be provided under one roof.

He was speaking to presspersons after inaugurating the newly constructed Karmika Bhavan and dedicating the Shramik Sanjivini, a mobile clinic, in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by the Labour Department, he said that Karmika Bhavans have been built in such a way as to offer all facilities under one roof.

“Already, eight Karmika Bhavans have been built in the State and more such facilities will be built in other districts soon. Mobile clinic units have been launched to provide medical care,” he said and added that Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar has done a great job in providing relief to workers during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also announced that the mobile clinics have hi-tech and advanced medical equipment. Apart from providing first aid, various tests, including blood and urine tests, life saving drugs, ECG, and other services will be available in mobile clinics. In the coming budget, additional grants will be allocated for these mobile clinics, he said.

Mr. Shivaram Hebbar, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Cooperative Minister S.T. Somashekhar, Tourism Minister Anand Singh, senior officials of the Labour Department and others were present.

The new three-storey Karmika Bhavan built in an area of 24 guntas at a cost of ₹7.5 crore has all basic amenities and fire safety installations. It will house various offices of the Labour Department, Labour Welfare Boards and others.