Every citizen enjoys right to equality under the Constitution, says Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

January 26, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - YADGIR

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that every citizen, irrespective of his religion and caste, of the country enjoys equal right under the Constitution.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the District Sports Stadium in Yadgir on Friday.

The Constitution is a symbol of sacrifice made by prominent leaders. B.R. Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the draft committee, had studied Constitutions of different countries and put immense efforts into preparing the draft for the Indian Constitution, which was implemented on this day in 1950 after thorough and lengthy discussions in the Constituent Assembly.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s efforts in bringing one of the largest Constitutions for Indian citizens, giving them equal rights and independence, irrespective of their religion and castes, are highly appreciable,” he said.

The Minister recalled the freedom movement and said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, Kittur Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and other fighters raised their voices against the British rule and led the Indian Independence struggle.

After Independence, Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Babu Jagjivan Ram laid a strong foundation to develop the nation in agricultural and industrial sectors.

“The present generation should use the opportunities extended by the governments, achieve in the field they have chosen and build a strong nation,” he said.

The Minister felicitated achievers in different fields and also child scientist Kumari Kaveri during the event.

He received a guard of honour from the police, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, District Forest Officer Kajol Patil and others were present.

