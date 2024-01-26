GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Every citizen enjoys right to equality under the Constitution, says Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

The Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also Yadgir district in-charge unfurls the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations

January 26, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the District Sports Stadium in Yadgir on Friday.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the District Sports Stadium in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that every citizen, irrespective of his religion and caste, of the country enjoys equal right under the Constitution.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the District Sports Stadium in Yadgir on Friday.

The Constitution is a symbol of sacrifice made by prominent leaders. B.R. Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the draft committee, had studied Constitutions of different countries and put immense efforts into preparing the draft for the Indian Constitution, which was implemented on this day in 1950 after thorough and lengthy discussions in the Constituent Assembly.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s efforts in bringing one of the largest Constitutions for Indian citizens, giving them equal rights and independence, irrespective of their religion and castes, are highly appreciable,” he said.

The Minister recalled the freedom movement and said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, Kittur Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and other fighters raised their voices against the British rule and led the Indian Independence struggle.

After Independence, Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Babu Jagjivan Ram laid a strong foundation to develop the nation in agricultural and industrial sectors.

“The present generation should use the opportunities extended by the governments, achieve in the field they have chosen and build a strong nation,” he said.

The Minister felicitated achievers in different fields and also child scientist Kumari Kaveri during the event.

He received a guard of honour from the police, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, District Forest Officer Kajol Patil and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.