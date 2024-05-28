Everest summiteer from Mysuru Usha Hegde felicitated 

Usha Hegde, Professor, Department of Oral Pathology and Microbiology, JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, was felicitated here on Tuesday for successfully climbing Mount Everest on May 19, 2024.

The JSS Dental College and Hospital had organised the felicitation ceremony. Dr. Hegde said that climbing Mount Everest had been on her mind for three years and she had kept on reading about it, met people in the field and those who had summitted for inputs and prepared an action plan.

Dr. Hedge said that she had attend a technical session at Uttar Kashi to get acclimatized for higher altitudes, different terrains and temperature as part of the training. “Once I was selected and cleared for the expedition in December 2023 there was no looking back,” she said, highlighting the gruelling training she underwent in Mysuru as part of the preparations.

This entailed going to the gym for strength training and general fitness, walking for hours with a 14 kg backpack besides climbing Chamundi Hills with the load on her back, on multiple occasions. “Apart from this I practiced pranayama besides balancing my duties at work and home,” she added.

Dr. Hegde said an action plan coupled with determination, discipline and a positive go-getter approach helped her remain focused on her goal. “But no matter how much one prepares and trains, it was Sagarmatha’s (Nepali name for Mt Everest) choice to see that we reached the top and she was kind to me,” said Dr.Hegde.

Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami said that dedication and commitment was essential to reach any goal in life and Dr. Hegde epitomized those qualities. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Ajay Hegde, husband of Dr. Hegde, principal and staff of JSS Dental College and Hospital, vice-chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) Surinder Singh and others were present.

