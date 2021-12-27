Karnataka

Events at palace on Dec. 31 cancelled

In view of night curfew coming into effect from Tuesday, the events at the ongoing flower show on the palace premises will conclude by 8.30 p.m. with the curfew coming into effect from 10 p.m.

The Mysuru Palace Board had planned to hold music events and bursting of noiseless crackers for welcoming the New Year on December 31.

However, with the State government announcing curbs over containing the Omicron scare, the events planned at the palace on December 31 have been cancelled. There won’t be any fire cracker display.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park will remain open on Tuesday in view of Christmas season and New Year.


