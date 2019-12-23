Event to promote social harmony

A programme to promote social harmony was held under the aegis of Gandhi Basappa and Haladamma Pratishthana, Sadbhavana Vedike and Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi(KGSN) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Sunday.

Basava Marulasidda Swamiji, seer of Basava Kendra, underscored the need to maintain social harmony for successful functioning of democracy. Regretting that vested interests were trying to create rift in the society by misinterpreting the religious texts to fulfil their personal interests, he stressed on the need for meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas between the followers of various religious faiths and people from diverse cultures to create a peaceful and progressive society.

Fr. Veeresh Moras of Shivamogga Diocese stressed on the need to provide orientation for the children on the Vishwa Manava principle advocated by poet laureate Kuvempu. Indira Krishnappa, honourary secretary of KGSN, said the egalitarian and liberal values advocated by poets of Bhakti movement and Sufi saints should be adopted in our personal lives. Mohammed Kunhi of Sadbhavana Vedike also spoke on the occasion.