Even though he was of the opinion that the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam will not make any impact on the ensuing by-polls to three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy predicted a setback for the ruling Congress in the by-elections.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on November 2, Mr Kumaraswamy said by-elections are generally fought on local issues, and the misuse of muscle power and government machinery.

Mr Kumaraswamy does not foresee any possibility of the outcome of the by-polls having any effect on the State Government.

While all efforts of the JD(S) and BJP were aimed at ensuring the victory of the NDA candidates contesting the by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur, Mr Kumaraswamy said the Congress will suffer a setback in the by-elections.

He accused the Congress government of propping up sensitive issues, like Wakf properties, to divert public attention away from the alleged scams relating to MUDA and Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

To a question on Mr Siddaramaiah visiting temples and religious mutts, Mr Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister did not have much faith in god and was not even sporting a kumkum on his forehead. He may have realised the need to go to god and the seers after the ‘scams’ and other ‘irregularities’ of the government were exposed.

With regard to the ‘credit war’ over filling up lakes in Channapatna, Mr Kumaraswamy claimed to have filled up 107 lakes in the Assembly constituency after becoming its MLA. Referring to former MLA C. P. Yogeshwar’s claim that he filled up 12 lakes, Mr Kumaraswamy said it would not have been possible for anyone to fill up the lakes had it not been for former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s contribution to the construction of Igalur dam.

Mr Kumaraswamy expressed confidence of Nikhil’s victory in the coming by-polls from Channapatna. Fielding Nikhil from the constituency became ‘politically inevitable’ for the JD(S), he said and added that the people of the constituency will bless him.

Mr Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Mysuru on November 2, visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill before proceeding to Suttur mutt to seek the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra swamiji.