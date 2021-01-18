Even the educated are swayed by caste: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister, at the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday.

MYSURU

18 January 2021 02:22 IST

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the scourge of casteism can be eliminated from society only through social and economic empowerment.

Speaking at a function held to mark Kanaka Jayanti, he expressed regret that even members of the educated class were swayed by caste and put emphasis on the social background of individuals. Though people claim to follow the philosophy of inclusiveness in public, they tend to exclude people from the “so-called lower castes” in private, he said.

He opined that such practises would cease only through social and economic emancipation, besides education. He also mooted the idea of establishing a statue of saint Kanakadasa on the campus of the University of Mysore. G. Hemantha Kumar, VC, was also present.

Advertising

Advertising