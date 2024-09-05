GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Even students who have studied science can fall into the trap of caste-based discrimination: Siddaramaiah

Published - September 05, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conferred State awards to teachers on Teachers’ Day in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conferred State awards to teachers on Teachers’ Day in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Teachers should inspire students to think independently and develop scientific temper and rationality to understand society and solve its problems, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

“Even students who have studied science can fall into the trap of caste-based discrimination, making their education meaningless,” he said after conferring State awards to 40 teachers on Teachers’ Day here on Thursday.

“Our teachers shape the future of the country by shaping the personality of every student. This is the basic responsibility of the teachers,” he said. “Farmers, teachers, and soldiers are the builders of the country,” he said.

“Back in the 12th century, Basavanna and Vachana movement rejected superstitions and the karma theory. But today’s teachers believe in the karma theory. This is not correct,” he argued.

The Chief Minister also promised that he would look into various issues of teachers. “I have discussed the problems of teachers with their unions. The government will take steps to find solutions,” he promised.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said the programme to provide eggs to students of class 1 to class 10 in government and aided schools for six days a week, in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, would be launched between September 15 and 20.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.