Even students who have studied science can fall into the trap of caste-based discrimination: Siddaramaiah

Teachers should inspire students to think independently and develop scientific temper and rationality to understand society and solve its problems, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

“Even students who have studied science can fall into the trap of caste-based discrimination, making their education meaningless,” he said after conferring State awards to 40 teachers on Teachers’ Day here on Thursday.

“Our teachers shape the future of the country by shaping the personality of every student. This is the basic responsibility of the teachers,” he said. “Farmers, teachers, and soldiers are the builders of the country,” he said.

“Back in the 12th century, Basavanna and Vachana movement rejected superstitions and the karma theory. But today’s teachers believe in the karma theory. This is not correct,” he argued.

The Chief Minister also promised that he would look into various issues of teachers. “I have discussed the problems of teachers with their unions. The government will take steps to find solutions,” he promised.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said the programme to provide eggs to students of class 1 to class 10 in government and aided schools for six days a week, in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, would be launched between September 15 and 20.