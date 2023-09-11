HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Even my dead body will not join BJP, says Siddaramaiah

September 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

“Even my dead body will not join the BJP,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said while rejecting allegations that he had met BJP leader L.K. Advani years ago to join the party.

When his attention was drawn to former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s reference to Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad’s reported claim that Mr. Siddaramaiah had met Mr. Advani to join the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah laughed it off while questioning if anybody can even imagine him joining the saffron party.

He said he had fought against communal forces throughout his political career. He said he may have met Mr. Advani like he recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Just because we meet the BJP leaders does not mean we have sacrificed our principles,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He vowed to never compromise with communal forces for any reason whether he was in power or without power.

He recalled the initial days of his political career with Socialist Party and later with the Janata Party. He said the BJP/RSS, who had joined forces with the Janata Party, were forced out by socialist leader Madhu Limaye after he opposed the dual membership they had sought.

The Constitution had made it clear that there should be tolerance to other religions and caste as India was a plural society.

He said the JD(S) was aligning with the BJP for the sake of “family politics”, but refused to elaborate further saying he will talk about it at a later date.

When his attention was drawn to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s threat to stop the Mahisha Dasara scheduled to be celebrated atop Chamundi Hills, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would not like to respond to the MP.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.