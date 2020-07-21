‘Even God will find it hard to save patient if there is delay in going to hospital’

Bengaluru

21 July 2020

Not just doctors, but even God will find it hard to save if patients who test positive unduly delay going to the hospital, said Medical Education and COVID-19 in charge Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr. Sudhakar appealed to patients to seek medical help as soon as they develop symptoms or test positive.

“If you come to the hospital seven or eight days later when the disease becomes severe, it is not just doctors but even God may find it difficult to save you,” the Minister said.

He said that if patients avail early treatment, it will help in ensuring that deaths due to COVID-19 are minimised.

With the surge in number of cases, the Minister also said that patients who test positive should voluntarily get in touch with their primary and secondary contacts and tell them to get tested. “Don’t wait till the task force committee to come to your home and collects details. Inform all the people at your home, your neighbours, and those you have interacted with in the last couple of days that you are tested positive,” he said.

Lax contact tracing

The Minister’s appeal comes after lax contact tracing by the BBMP in the last few days has drawn flak.

Different stakeholders complained that they have been unable to trace the contacts with the spike in number of cases.