Evaluation: Exemption for teachers above 55

Teachers aged above 55 and those with serious health complications will be exempted from SSLC evaluation duty this year. The evaluation is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 30, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

This comes in the wake of the vulnerability of the elderly for COVID-19.

Mr. Kumar said that a separate standard operating procedure (SoP) would be prepared and evaluation would be conducted strictly based on it.

SSLC exam results would be probably declared in the first week of August and II PU results around the third week of July.

“We have decided to exempt those above 55 and those with comorbidities from the evaluation duty. However, if they wish to participate in the process, they are welcome,” said the Minister.

Demand for insurance

He also said that various teachers’ organisations and a few members of the Legislative Council had requested the Ministry and the department to provide insurance cover for teachers involved in the evaluation. “We will have a discussion with them and see what best can be done,” he said.

Basawaraj Gurikar, vice-president of the All India Teachers Federation, told The Hindu that evaluation centres should be decentralised and teachers should be provided with all facilities, including transport, to reach the centres. Evaluation of II PUC science subject papers were delayed owing to centralised process.

“Teachers should be given insurance on a par with what COVID Warriors are given,” he said, and added that there would likely be shortage of people for evaluation.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said many teachers of unaided schools might not take part in evaluation. “Teachers of private schools are in deep trouble as many have not got paid for months now and there is uncertainty as far as job is concerned,” he said.

Some expressed fears that the likelihood of those above 55 years and many from private schools not participating could lead to a either shortage of evaluators or a more prolonged process. “The evaluation period has been kept long keeping this in mind,” said a source.