Evacuation completed at island near Hampi

All tourists and workers of various hotels and resorts in Veerapur Gaddi (island) near Hampi, a World Heritage Site, were evacuated on Tuesday.

The rescue operation had been called off on Monday evening after airlifting around 250 tourists using two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Navy. The rescue operation continued on Tuesday morning with only one Mi-17 that airlifted all the remaining people to Jindal Vijaynagar Airport in Ballari district. It made seven trips, carrying 23-30 people at each time.

Speaking to The Hindu, Koppal Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar said the total number of people rescued from the island in the last three days was 590. This included 30 workers from Nagaland, Mizoram and other States who were employed in the island.

As the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir dwindled owing to rainfall at the catchment area in the Sahyadri range and Malnad region, the discharge from the slipway and the canals was at the rate of 1.67 lakh cusecs on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. The current storage in the dam was 94.71 tmcft against the total storage capacity of 100.86 tmcft excluding around 32 tmcft of silt accumulated on the dam bed over the last 50 years.

As the water level reduced in the river owing to the diminished discharge, roads and bridges that were inundated resurfaced by evening. However, traffic was still restricted as heaps of garbage deposited by the floods remained on the bridges and roads.