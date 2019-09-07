Evacuation begins once again from riverbanks in Belagavi

The water released from Maharashtra touched 1.11 lakh cusecs on Friday evening pushing the Belagavi district administration to begin evacuation of people from villages on the riverbanks. In the first stage, 666 persons from six villages will be shifted to safer areas.

The State Disaster Relief Force, police, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and Home Guards are helping in the shifting.

The district administration employed heralders to spread the message of floods in the villages on the banks of the Krishna and Malaprabha. Officials say the situation is not serious enough to open relief centres as of now.

Madarsab Makandar, 55, died when he was washed away in Junipet village near Ramdurg on Thursday. He was trying to cross the Malaprabha to reach his field and was washed away. His body was recovered on Friday.

As many as nine bridge-cum-barrages in Kallol, Gokak, Chikkodi, and Saundatti were submerged. However, commuters are using alternative routes, officials said.

Discharge from the Koyna dam was at the rate of 81,686 cusecs, from Radhanagari it was 1.24 lakh cusecs, and from the Kalammawadi it was 17,662 cusecs. Added to this was the inflow from heavy rain in catchment areas, and officials estimated that the total inflow into the Krishna and its tributaries to be at the rate of around 1.5 lakh cusecs.

There is 109.285 tmcft of water in the Almatti dam which has a maximum storage of 123 tmcft. Water is standing at a height of 518.77 metres as against the full reservoir levels of 519.6m

In Hidkal dam, the inflow is 20889 and the outflow is 23479 cusecs. In Dhupadal the inflow is 24020 and outflow is 21620 cusecs. In Hippargi, the inflow and outflow are 1,06,000 cusecs and the water stands at 521.9 m.

The release from Naviluteertha dam on the Malaprabha was around 9,100 cusecs in the morning on Friday, but peaked to 16,000 cusecs by evening.

Heavy rain continued in Khanapur and Belagavi. This ensured increased inflow into the Markandeya and Ballary Nala near Belagavi, and the Malaprabha river that flows from Khanapur towards Dharwad and Gadag.