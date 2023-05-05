Evacuated from Sudan, 97 persons of Karnataka land at KIA Bengaluru

May 05, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ninety-seven persons from Karnataka, who were stuck in Sudan, landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on May 5 as part of the ongoing Mission Kaveri. Another 16 persons hailing from Karnataka had landed in Mumbai in two batches on May 5.

The first flight from Addis Ababa, carrying 18 evacuees, landed at KIA at 8 a.m. Of these 11 were male and seven were female.

The second flight took off from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) with 53 evacuees (16 male and 37 female) and landed at KIA at 10 a.m., of which two passengers were quarantined at RGICD, Bengaluru.

The third flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) brought back 26 evacuees (all male).

“One of the most extraordinary tasks was bringing the Indians stranded in Al-Fashir. This town is 1,800 km west of Port Sudan. The Indian embassy mobilised two buses to transport them from Al-Fashir to Port Sudan. The journey was challenging and arduous with bus breakdowns, changing buses, etc. The stranded persons exhibited grit and courage during the entire journey. They showed tremendous resilience and confidence in the government that they would be brought back safely,” said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Nodal Officer.

“Today, we received all 80 persons from Al Fashir who made their onward journey in KSRTC buses to destinations in Mysuru, Shivamogga and Davangere.”

So far, 439 persons from Karnataka have been brought back from Sudan, of which 194 belong to Shivamogga, 116 to Mysuru, 32 from Davanagere and 31 from Bengaluru respectively, besides 24 are from Belagavi. The remaining belong to Kodagu, Ramanagara, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad and Tumakuru districts. So far, persons from Karnataka have been brought back in 14 batches. Apart from Bengaluru, they have also landed in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

