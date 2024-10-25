GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

European Investment Bank provides €300 million loan for Bengaluru suburban railway 

The network will stretch over a total of 149 km and include 58 stations and two depots

Published - October 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €300 million loan to build a new suburban railway network covering four dedicated rail corridors in Bengaluru.

According to a release, at a meeting in Gandhinagar, EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and Director of Finance of Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (KRIDE) Awadhesh Mehta, formally announced a €300 million loan to build a new suburban railway network covering four dedicated rail corridors in Bengaluru. The network will stretch over a total of 149 km and include 58 stations and two depots.

“Home to around 14 million people (expected to reach 20 million by 2030), Bengaluru is India’s third most populous city. The EIB has already supported the city’s transportation sector with a €500 million loan to build the 23 km Bengaluru Metro R6 line and purchase a fleet of about 96 metro cars. The EIB’s support for transport in India includes the financing of metro investment in Agra, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pune, with a total of €3.25 billion committed since 2016. This makes India the largest beneficiary of EIB transport financing outside Europe,” EIB stated in the release.

Ms. Beer said, “The EIB is honoured to finance the Bengaluru suburban railway network with a €300 million loan. This funding complements the €500 million we allocated for the construction of the Bengaluru Metro R6 line, addressing Bengaluru’s mobility challenges by developing a clean, modern and efficient public transport system. The two projects we are financing in Bengaluru aim to create India’s most integrated rail network, providing seamless connectivity with all other modes of public transport in the city.”

Published - October 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Roads and Rails / railway / banking / loans / Bengaluru Metro / Agra / Bhopal / Lucknow / Pune / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.