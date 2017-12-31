Euphoric moment for family, friends and film fraternity

For friends and family of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth here, the moment to rejoice came on Sunday as the actor announced his entry into politics in Chennai on Sunday.

His close friends and family in Bengaluru were aware that the actor was seriously mulling over entering politics for sometime now, but were not sure when he would take the plunge. Sunday’s announcement came as a joy.

The actor’s close friends Raghunandan, Huli Chandrashekar, Somasundara Dixit, president and secretary of Rajinikanth Fans’ Association C.S. Chandrakanth and M.V. Venkatesh believe it was the right time for the debut as Tamil Nadu politics is undergoing a churn.

“His dream is to transform everything and I am sure, he will succeed,” said Mr. Raghunandan.

Maintaining that Mr. Rajinikanth was genuine in his concern, the actor’s elder brother Satyanarayana Rao said: “Rajini will take the right decision at the right time. He will not look back, once he makes up his mind.” The actor grew up in a quiet neighbourhood near Basavangudi in south Bengaluru and continues to be in touch with his close friends and family.

“Launching a political outfit and bringing the party to power is difficult. But, not for a personality like Rajini,” said Mr. Huli Chandrashekar. “He should have entered politics 10 years ago,” added the actor’s classmate Somasundara Dixit.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film fraternity also welcomed the move.

Hoping that Mr. Rajinikanth’s entry would help create harmonious relationship with Karnataka, actor and MLC Jaimala said: “The spiritual and political growth of Rajinikanth is difficult to achieve for some. People like him, who have concern for people, should enter politics and bring change.”

Leading actor Ramesh Aravind said “his presence is necessary for present day politics”. In her guarded reaction, actor and MLC Tara said “everyone is acknowledging that it is the right time for Rajini to enter politics. Only time will testify that.”