Ethiopian national with monkeypox symptoms quarantined in Karnataka; test reports awaited

An Ethiopian national, a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation, has been quarantined at a private hospital after he reported symptoms similar to monkeypox. His test reports are awaited.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. told The Hindu that his transplant was registered in Aster CMI hospital. He was accompanied by his cousin sister (donor) and his elder brother.

Before coming to India he was staying with his elder brother at Addis Ababa for about one month. He was not in contact with any of his family members except his brother and cousin sister. He was on dialysis thrice a week since the last four years. Apart from CKD he is also having hypertension.

“On Monday (July 25), he developed rashes with itching on his left hand. The next day, the rashes and itching had spread all over the body (vesicular rash) with blood and fluid oozing out as informed by his translator. He also had nausea, headache, and malaise. Even though rashes were all over the body, they were seen mainly on the back. Doctors who noticed the rashes when he came for dialysis on Tuesday suspected it to be monkeypox and collected his samples for tests,” the Commissioner said.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) said his samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for tests. “This is the second suspected case in Bengaluru. The first one, a female patient with suspected symptoms, had tested negative ten days ago. We are yet to receive the reports of the second person,” he said.

Till July 27, seven of his primary contacts and eleven secondary contacts have been traced, the officials said.

No need to panic

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there is no need for people to panic as monkeypox is not a deadly disease.

“We need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. The disease is self-limiting and not fatal. It belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have been vaccinated for smallpox will not show major symptoms,” he said.