Ethanol unit to come up in Mysugar factory next year, says CM

December 30, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

An ethanol unit will be established at Mysugar factory in Mandya next year and it will be converted in such a way that it will benefit farmers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the inauguration of mega dairy of Mandya District Milk Producers’ Union at Gejjalagere on Friday, he said there has been a white revolution through milk production and dairy development in the State. Karnataka has made a significant contribution to the milk revolution. Farmers and women have been instrumental in the State making rapid development in the dairy sector.

The Chief Minister said, during the B.S. Yediyurappa government, the practice of giving an incentive to farmers was started and now ₹5 per litre is paid to farmers. Despite several challenges in the sector, it is surging ahead.

Mr. Bommai said at a time when the life of farmers was uncertain Prime Minister Narendra Modi separated the Ministry of Cooperation from the Ministry of Agriculture to bring certainty to their lives. Now, the Ministry of Cooperation has gained strength and is all set for a revolution. Efforts are made to bring a lot of reforms in this field.

Former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda, who was present, started the first mega dairy in Bengaluru and it cannot be forgotten. It is now being established everywhere. The mega dairy independently does milk production, processing, packing, and manufacturing of other products. The milk unions of Karnataka are contributing a lot to the PM’s dream of ‘Atmanirbhar’, he explained.

Mr. Bommai said Mandya is an agriculture-dependent district and is also known as a land of sugar and paddy but it still needs irrigation facilities and industries. The Mysugar factory has been started in the government sector for the benefit of farmers. Programmes are being worked out for tail-end farmers of the Visvesvaraya irrigation Canal and they will be approved within a week.