GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Estranged from husband, woman loses ₹3 lakh while seeking divine intervention

February 11, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The South Division Cyber Crime Police have registered an FIR against a conman, who posing as a priest, cheated a homemaker of ₹3.05 lakh promising to perform rituals to reunite her with her estranged husband.

The victim, Nandini, a resident of JP Nagar, employed in a private firm, had gotten married in 2018. She told the police that her husband dumped her over a misunderstanding in 2023. The victim was trying hard to get him back and sought divine intervention. While searching online for a priest to perform special puja to get back her husband, she stumbled upon a number and contacted the accused.

The caller assured to get a special puja performed to get her husband back and asked her for a fee. Trusting him, Nandini transferred a total of ₹3.05 lakh online. As soon as the money was transferred, the priest went incommunicado and after repeated attempts to contact him failed, she realised that she had been duped and approached the police.

The police have warned people not to trust anything put up on social media. “People should be careful and cross check multiple times before performing financial transactions,” a police officer said.

The police have charged the unknown person with various sections of IT Act, 2000, and also for impersonation and cheating.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / marriage / cyber crime / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.