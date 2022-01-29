Establish industries or return land to farmers at Kuditini: Nasir Hussein

KALABURAGI

29 January 2022 20:53 IST

Companies to which govt. handed over land had promised jobs to land-losers

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussein has demanded that the Government either establish the proposed industries at Kuditini in Ballari district or return the land acquired from farmers for the purpose to allow the land-losers to take up agricultural activities on the land.

At a press conference at his office in Ballari on Saturday, the Congress leader alleged that the Government had acquired large tracts of agricultural land from farmers at Kuditini and handed over them to big corporate companies such as Arcelor Mittal which had not established any industrial units and given assured jobs to the land-losers.

“My demand to either establish proposed industries on the land acquired or return the land to farmers should not be misunderstood. The Congress has always stood in support of the industrial development of the State and the country. My demand is plain and straightforward. Corporate companies should immediately establish their industrial units on the land they had obtained from the Government or the Government should take back the land from the companies and return them to the original owners so that they can, at least, start agricultural activities,” Mr. Hussein said, warning of a protest if the Government would not consider his demand.

Training his guns at the ruling party legislators and parliamentarians over the development of Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, Mr. Hussein said the work on National Highway 63 continued to be paralysed with a lack of funds as the lawmakers from the ruling party showed little interest in the project.

“The work on National Highway 63 is being dragged for the last several years simply because the required funds are not released. When members of the Ballari Chamber of Commerce and Industry came to Delhi with the issue, I had taken them to the Minister and the officers and sought necessary action. But, nothing much happened after that. We have discharged our duties as the members of the Opposition but parliamentarians of the ruling BJP have failed to exert pressure on the Government and get the required funds released for the project,” Mr. Hussein said demanding the BJP parliamentarians to act upon the issue before the presentation of the Union Budget.

When asked about the pending elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Ballari City Municipal Corporation, Mr. Hussein alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to capture power in the civic body through illegal means as it did not have majority.

“The elections are being postponed in the name of COVID-19. It is a strange thing that the pandemic is not an obstacle for conducting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other States. It is very clear that the BJP, which doesn’t have enough members to capture power in the civic body, has postponed the mayoral elections on the pretext of COVID-19 just to buy time to arrange the required number of members to capture power in the civic body. I have talked to the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Division and appealed to him to hold the elections before or after the Parliament sessions scheduled for February 1-11,” Mr. Hussein said.