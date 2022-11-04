Essay, drawing contests held to mark Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

An essay writing contest and drawing competition for high school students was organised in the city on Friday as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 being jointly observed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and The Hindu.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘“Corruption-free India for a Developed Nation’’ and the contest was held at Gopalaswamy High School as part of the celebration.

Varadarajulu E. Chetty, Senior Manager (Plant) IOCL , Mysore division explained the concept of vigilance to the students and underlined its importance in the development of the nation.

The organisers said the objective of the programme is also to encourage the stakeholders to support the initiatives in fighting and preventing corruption besides raising public awareness on the perils of corruption and spreading awareness among students on establishing a “corruption-free” India.

Nagraj assistant headmaster, Krishna Prasad, education coordinator of the school, and others were present.

Results

In the drawing contest held as part of the programme S.Pratheek Gowda (IX-B section) bagged the first prize, Sanketh C. Shetty (IX-B) won the second prize and K.M. Bhavanashree (8 th A) won the third prize. Besides, 7 other students received consolation prizes.

In the essay writing contest, N.G.Thrisha (X B) won the first prize, R.Jason Steve (VIII B) won the second prize and R Bhushan (VIII C) won the third prize while seven other students received consolation prizes.