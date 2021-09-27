Essay competition on disaster management

The Centre for Disaster Management at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru has invited entries for a State-level essay competition on “Uses and Application of Technologies in Disaster Management” to mark the International Day of Disaster Reduction.

Though the International Day of Disaster Reduction is observed on October 13, the participants should send entries in both English and Kannada before November 15, said a press statement issued by ATI.

The essay competition is open to persons aged 18 years and above. The minimum number of words in the essay should be 1,000 while the maximum should be 1,500.

Handwritten essays, which should be legible, written in blue or black ink pen, and easy to read by the members of the Evaluation Committee, should be sent by post to Director General, Administrative Training Institute, Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, Mysuru 570011.

Participants can also send their essays in word file format with 12 points size in Times New Roman and 1.5 line space to email: atiessaycompetition@gmail.com

Only original essays will be considered and analysis of case studies and practical relevance may be added in the essay. However, the press statement warned against plagiarism. “Plagiarism will not be accepted”, the statement added.

No essay will be accepted after the deadline of November 15, the decision of the Evaluation Committee will be final.

While the first prize winner will receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000, the second prize winner will receive Rs 8,000 and third prize winner will receive Rs 5,000.

Cash prizes will be given separately to both Kannada and English essays. The cash prize (cheque) and certificates will be distributed in the workshops to be held in Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru.

The best essays will be published in the e-newsletter ‘Vikopa Spandane’ brought out by the Centre for Disaster Management, ATI. “The winners will be asked to show their original photo identity card/Aadhaar card/voter ID at the time of receiving of the prizes”, said the statement.

