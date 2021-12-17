ESI hospital sought for Mandya

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has sought an ESI hospital for her district to cater to the workers and government employees in the region.

She met the Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav recently and made a strong case for the establishment of 100-bed ESI hospital in Mandya.

The MP said this was imperative in the present context of delivery of medical services and other health facilities to the workers by creating a robust infrastructure, which, she said, was one of the priorities of the Centre.

Ms. Sumalatha pointed out that the agrarian-dependent industry housed in the district had nearly 16,000 workers including 8,429 women enrolled in around 150 small, medium and large industries. But in the absence of an ESI hospital in the district the workers were unable to avail themselves of the ESI facilities.

Hence she sought the hospital for the benefit of workers in the istrict, which, the MP said, was being linked with a 10-lane express corridor connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru. The express corridor will pave way for industrial growth and open up new vistas of development and hence the delivery of quality healthcare for workers in the district becomes an imperative.

Mr.Yadav, who received the memorandum and apprised himself of the needs of the region, has promised to initiate necessary measures in due course, the MP added.