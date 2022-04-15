Eshwrappa could become Minister again, says BSY

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said K.S. Eshwarappa could become a Minister again once he was cleared of charges levelled against him.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa said his resignation had become inevitable though he had not committed anything wrong. “Investigation will be completed within two to three months and he will come out clean. Then, there would not be any hurdles in inducting him back into the Cabinet,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.