Eshwarappa’s supporters oppose his decision to retire from electoral politics

April 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s decision to retire from electoral politics evoked protests by his followers in Shivamogga. As soon as the news of his decision spread, BJP workers gathered at his house in the city and raised slogans that he should continue in electoral politics.

BJP leaders, including T.D. Megharaj, reached his house. A few workers were seen asking Mr. Megharaj to convey the workers’ opinion to the party high command and insist Mr. Eshwarappa be given a chance to contest again.

However, Mr. Eshwarappa was busy pacifying the workers and convincing them. A few workers also expressed their anger by bursting tyres on the road in Malleshwara Nagar.

Mr. Eshwarappa told journalists that he did not consult with his supporters before making the decision. “Of course, I know that if I had discussed it with my supporters, they would have opposed it,” he said.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, speaking to presspersons at Shikaripur, told the media he learnt about Mr. Eshwarappa’s decision over the phone and was surprised. “I felt pained learning about his decision. Similarly, my respect for him also increased. We will continue to take his guidance to strengthen the organisation,” he said.

