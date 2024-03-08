ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa’s son Kanthesh confident of getting BJP ticket to contest for Haveri seat

March 08, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.E. Kanthesh, son of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, has exuded confidence that he will get the BJP ticket to contest for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, Kanthesh said he and his father, Eshwarappa, met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa about eight to nine months ago and sought his blessings. “Yediyurappa has blessed me and assured me of the party ticket. He said to me that he would campaign for me and get me elected,” he said.

Kanthesh maintained that he was confident there would not be injustice for him this time. “When the party asked my father (Eshwarappa) to resign from electoral politics, he wrote the letter without any delay. Later, he travelled across the State and campaigned for the party. I also began my work in the constituency after assurance from the party’s senior leaders,” he said.

Further, he said this time people would be voting for Narendra Modi, the candidate would be insignificant. “Modi is the candidate in all constituencies,” he said.

