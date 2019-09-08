Eshwarappa visits flood-hit areas in Belagavi

K.S. Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister visited flood-hit areas in Belagavi district on Saturday.

He visited lakes, tanks and bridges, and met families in villages in various taluks.

He later told officials to ensure that all deserving beneficiaries get government assistance without any inconvenience. He said the Panchayat Raj Department will work hard towards rehabilitating all displaced families.

“We will repair all damaged infrastructure facilities. The State government will also provide temporary shelters, pucca houses and other facilities that people need,” he said. “The BJP is not engaged in vendetta politics. Agencies like Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are independent and are conducting their investigation in an impartial manner,” he told journalists.

“Former Ministers P. Chidambaram and D.K. Shivakumar are in custody owing to financial irregularities. That is because BJP has adopted a policy of no tolerance of corruption. In the coming days, all dishonest persons, swindlers, criminals and murderers will have go to prison. There is no other way,” he said. He said the Union government will sanction adequate flood relief to flood-hit areas in Karnataka.

“The Union government is looking at this issue on priority. There are 15 other States suffering from floods or other calamities. All of them need assistance and the Centre will support us. We will receive aid very soon,” he said.

“Laxmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA, has said she would beg from the people of the State to help the flood-hit families in her constituency. She is like my sister and I would like to tell her that that won’t be necessary. The Centre will release money and the State government will take all necessary care of the flood victims,” he said.