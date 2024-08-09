Eshwarappa urges State govt. to order CBI probe into allegations of corruption against leaders of Congress and oppositions

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has urged the State government to hand over the investigation into the allegations of corruption against both the Congress and the Opposition parties to the CBI .

In a press conference in Shivanogga on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that following allegations of irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority, leaders of both the Congress and opposition parties had been engaged in making allegations against each other.

While BJP and JD(S) leaders were taking out a padayatra against the Congress, leaders of the Congress had been making allegations of corruption against leaders of the JD(S) and the BJP.

“Let there be an inquiry into the allegations of both groups by the CBI. The State government should hand over the cases to the CBI,” he said.

Referring to the unrest in Bangladesh, Mr. Eshwargpa said Hindus were being targeted in that country. Many people who belonged to minority communities, including Christians, Buddhists, had been subjected to torture. “The United Nations should take note of the development and ensure the safety of minorities,” he said.

Further, he demanded the State government hold elections for urban local bodies, including Shivamogga City Corporation. “Finding no excuse to delay the elections further, the government should ensure that local bodies are ruled by elected bodies, not bureaucrats,” he said.

The former Minister also demanded the government complete the construction of houses under the Ashraga Scheme in Shivamogga and distribute them to the beneficiaries.

