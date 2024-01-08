Eshwarappa turns meet into BJP Lok Sabha campaign rally by giving a call to vote for those protecting Hindutva interests

January 08, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa turned a Hindutva activists meet into a party Lok Sabha campaign rally, by giving a call to people to vote for protectors of Hindutva in Uchagaon of Belagavi district on Sunday.

He said that the only tangible aim before every Indian is to create Hindu Rashtra and only those who protect the interests of Hindutva can create it. “Vote for those who protect the interests of Hindutva and ask your friends to do so,” he said.

He warned the Muslim community to give up any claims over all mosques that were built over destroyed temples. “If not, devotees of Lord Rama will demolish them, irrespective of the consequences,” he said.

He also challenged them to build a single mosque in the place of a temple anywhere in the country. “It may have been possible in the past, but not now,” he said.

“The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated soon. The courts have ruled in favour of a survey in Mathura. The orders till now, in the case of Kashi temple, are also in favour of Hindus. Ultimately, we will rebuild all the temples that were destroyed to build mosques,” he said.

“Even those in the Congress want to uphold Hindutva. But they don’t say so openly only because of the fear of losing Muslim votes. They continue to indulge in Muslim appeasement only for political gains,” he said.

Party spokesperson Hariprakash Konemane said that the Congress leaders who are complaining that they have not been invited for the event have no moral right to seek an invite as they have not contributed towards the construction of the temple.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps saying he will go to the Ram temple in his village rather than the one in Ayodhya. If that is so, why does he fund the foreign travel of members of other communities who go on pilgrimage?” Mr. Konemane said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil said that the Congress government is sending BJP workers to jail by filing false cases while being very lenient towards Congress workers who have committed offences.

The former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath said that the people of Karnataka have made a mistake by voting for the Congress in the Assembly polls. “The Congress government has emptied the Exchequer in the name of implementing guarantees,” he said.