Eshwarappa to file nomination papers on April 12 in Shivamogga

March 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said he will be filing nomination papers for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate on April 12.

He announced the date of filing nomination papers in a meeting with workers from Shivamogga and Shivamogga Rural Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

“I will be filing the papers after taking out a procession of at least 25,000 workers from the constituency. I am announcing the date to make it clear that I will contest come what may. I will not change my decision,” he said.

The former Minister said he received many calls from senior leaders in Delhi persuading him to change the decision. However, he would not do it. “I am contesting with the intention of bringing the party back on track. Several leaders, who built the party, are upset. I am representing them,” he said.

He also appealed to his supporters to participate in the procession on the day of filing nomination papers in large numbers.

