KarnatakaHassan 01 September 2020 17:19 IST
Comments
Eshwarappa tests positive
Updated: 01 September 2020 17:19 IST
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga, said he has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as per his doctor’s advice. He said he had no health complications and exuded confidence that he would recover soon.
More In Karnataka
Read more...