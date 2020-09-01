Karnataka

Eshwarappa tests positive

Special Correspondent Hassan 01 September 2020 17:19 IST
Updated: 01 September 2020 17:19 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga, said he has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as per his doctor’s advice. He said he had no health complications and exuded confidence that he would recover soon.

