Karnataka

Eshwarappa tests positive

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga, said he has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as per his doctor’s advice. He said he had no health complications and exuded confidence that he would recover soon.

