Eshwarappa taunts Siddaramaiah with ‘utter fool’ remark

The long-running verbal war between RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as continued with Mr. Eshwarappa calling the latter “utter fool” (Shatha Dadda) and alleging that he was the first to indulge in anti-party activity in the JD(S) in 2005-06.

“I know for every remark of mine, Mr. Siddaramaiah calls me a fool. But he is an utter fool,” Mr. Eshwarappa said at a press conference here on Thursday. Replying to several allegations made by Mr. Siddaramaiah against the BJP and him, Mr. Eshwarappa said: “I am a nationalist whereas he is a castiest”. Mr. Siddaramaiah was expelled from the JD(S) by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he said.

Both leaders have been accusing each other on several issues for the past several months.

On Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah hit out at Mr. Eshwarappa saying that he has “lost the link between his brain and tongue”. He was responding to Mr. Eshwarappa’s allegation that he was responsible for the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

“Why did Mr. Siddaramaiah, who ruled the State for five years, shift to Badami in Bagalkot district?” Mr. Eshwarappa asked. “I lost the elections in 2013 because of division of votes between the BJP and the KJP. But Mr. Siddaramaiah lost the polls from Chamundeshwari in 2018 by a margin of 36,000 votes and won by a narrow margin in Badami,” he said.

“We call the party our mother. But how many times has Mr. Siddaramaiah changed parties? Unlike the former Chief Minister, we have an ideological background and did not join politics for the sake of power,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Mr. Eshwarappa also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had no community support. None of the seers extended support to him. “Several seers called me over the last few days asking why I was denied the Deputy Chief Minister’s post,” he claimed.