Eshwarappa takes potshots at Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah

While rebuking the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for “showing disrespect” to the party he belongs to, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Saturday also took potshots at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past.

“Neither Mr. Yediyurappa nor Mr. Siddaramaiah can succeed without the support of the party organisation. Elections are won on the basis of team work, and one-upmanship will never succeed in democracy,” he told presspersons here.

Alleging that veterans in the Congress were sidelined by Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said the former Chief Minister was under the illusion that he was mightier than the organisation of his party. Referring to differences Mr. Yediyurappa had with the BJP leadership in the past, he said the former got limited success as the head of another regional political party, Karnataka Janata Paksha. This should serve as a lesson for Mr. Siddaramaiah that a political party with a strong organisational network was necessary to achieve success, he said.

Blaming the alleged egoistic attitude and arrogance of Mr. Siddaramaiah for the problems prevailing in his party, he said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, the Congress leader never bothered to strengthen the organisational network of the party.

During Mr. Yediyurappa’s recent tenure as president of the BJP State unit, Mr. Eshwarappa had openly expressed his displeasure over the former taking calls unilaterally.