Eshwarappa surprised by poll announcement

Belagavi

12 August 2021 01:53 IST

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has expressed surprise over the State Election Commission announcing polls to urban local bodies as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the State.

“COVID-19 cases are rising in the State, especially in border districts, including Belagavi and Kalaburagi. I don’t know if it is necessary to conduct polls at such a time,’’ he said.

“I am surprised. I don’t want to comment about it, however,’’ he said.

