Eshwarappa stops Tamil Nadu state song at campaign meet in Shivamogga, insists on playing Karnataka state song

April 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, on Thursday, stopped a Tamil Nadu state song being played as an invocation at a campaign meeting and insisted that the Kannada state song be played instead.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief and co in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K. Annamalai was on the dais at the meeting of Tamil people organised by Shivamogga unit of BJP in the city.

When the programme commenced, an office bearer of the BJP announced that the Tamil Nadu state song would be played as an invocation. As the sound system operator began playing the song, it left Eshwarappa visibly disturbed.

A few seconds later, the BJP leader intervened and instructed the organisers to stop the song midway, and insisted that the Karnataka state song be played instead. He also took exception to playing “some other song”.

The BJP party candidate for Shivamogga S.N. Channabasappa and representatives of Tamil residents of Shivamogga were also present.