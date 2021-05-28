Eshwarappa, senior BJP leaders come down heavily on Yogeshwar

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa and BJP legislators have come down heavily on Minister C.P. Yogeshwar for his comments on the functioning of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government in the State.

Mr. Eshwarappa, speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, said that if Mr. Yogeshwar was upset with the party, he could quit his Ministerial post and leave the party.

“The government is functioning well while handling COVID-19. He [Mr. Yogeshwar] went to Delhi to meet party leaders. The BJP gives opportunities to its members to express their differences, if any. The party’s senior leaders will take them into consideration, if there is any truth in such opinion,” he said.

BJP senior leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath said that Mr. Yogeshwar was a migrant to the party. He could not win elections on his own. He has no moral right to speak about a change in leadership. “If he has no confidence in the Chief Minister, he should quit the Cabinet. The Chief Minister should remove him from Cabinet,” he said.

In Hassan, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda also commented that party workers will not give importance to Mr. Yogeshwar’s comments as he has no role in building the party. “The party gave him B Form in the last Assembly polls. He could not win. Yet, he was made an MLC and inducted into the Cabinet. He should understand his limits. He should stop talking about Mr. Yediyurappa and party office-bearer B.Y. Vijayendra,” he said.

Kateel meets Ravi

Meanwhile, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel met party’s national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. During his visit to the city, he told media persons that there is no question of effecting a change in leadership. “All elected representatives of the party should concentrate on protecting people from COVID-19,” he said.