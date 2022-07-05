Eshwarappa says Shiv Sena MLAs breaking away to join hands with BJP is justified

Responding to the political developments in Maharashtra where Shiv Sena MLAs broke away to join hands with the BJP and form a government, BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has justified the move of the MLAs stating that one’s wife will elope if one did not control her.

“Bal Thackeray fought for Hindutva. But, his son sold the ideology just for the Chief Minister’s post. A party that lacks discipline, respect for leadership and ideology has no future. One’s wife will elope with another if one does not control her,” Mr. Eshwarappa said, asserting that he will never part ways with Hindutva.

He was speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Asked about the arrest of senior IAS officer Manjunath and IPS officer Amrit Paul in two different cases of graft, Mr. Eshwarappa said that these arrests show the BJP government’s zero tolerance towards corruption.

“During the Congress rule, there were many scams. Corruption was ruling the roost. But, not a single IAS and IPS officer was arrested. These arrests clearly show that there is no protection to any corrupt officer in the BJP government,” he said.

Training his guns at the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the former is planning to celebrate Siddaramotsava in Davangere on August 3 as he is afraid of losing his stature and popularity.

“People have put Mr. Siddaramaiah on the list of rejected people. He is afraid of losing his very existence in politics. That is why he is celebrating Siddaramotsava in Davangere,” he said.