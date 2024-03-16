Eshwarappa says he is firm on his stand to contest

March 16, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has reiterated that there is no change in his decision to contest as an Independent candidate for Lok Sabha elections from the Shivamogga seat.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had been receiving a good response from different parts of the state after he declared his decision to contest as an Independent. “The turnout for yesterday’s meeting was beyond my expectations,” he said.

He said that his fight was to free the party from the clutches of one family. He raised objections to appointing B.Y. Vijayendra as president of the party’s state unit. Basanagouda Yatnal, C.T. Ravi, or he (Eshwarappa) could have been suitable choices for the post, he opined.

Further, he said he would begin the campaign for the election soon. He would seek votes in the name of Hindutva. “B.Y. Raghavendra seeks votes in the name of Lingayat community. What has he done for the community? Lingayats support me as well,” he said.

Convince

In the meantime, many senior leaders of the party said they had contacted Eshwarappa and appealed to him not to contest as an Independent candidate.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa of BJP, told the media that he would not believe that Eshwarappa would contest as an Independent candidate. “He must have spoken out of anger or disappointment. However, many leaders in the party will talk to him and convince him. Eshwarappa is one of those who built the party in Karnataka,” he said.

